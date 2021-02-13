Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

