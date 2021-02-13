Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 7.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.61.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,933 shares of company stock worth $111,362,433. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.12. 23,768,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,906,986. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

