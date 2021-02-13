Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $31.62 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $31.62 billion and $154.72 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00275914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00088681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090815 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00065638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,406.34 or 0.97885309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00188958 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 32,108,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,588,698,002 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

