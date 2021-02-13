Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,978. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.