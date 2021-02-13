Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 166,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCO opened at $278.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

