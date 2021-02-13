Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.65 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,174. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $173.51 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.