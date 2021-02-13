Texas Permanent School Fund Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,012,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.