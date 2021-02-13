Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

