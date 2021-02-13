Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.79.

REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $503.69 and its 200 day moving average is $550.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.83 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

