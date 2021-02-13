Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $228.04 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

