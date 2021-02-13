Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after acquiring an additional 47,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

