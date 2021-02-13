Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,555 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 597,337 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 490,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 86,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

