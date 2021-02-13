Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 16,165 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Trex worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $106.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

