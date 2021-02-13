Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,220 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

