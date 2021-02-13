Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,311 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

