Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,936 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.88 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

