Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,320 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

