Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,567 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Repligen worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.17.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,392 shares of company stock worth $4,554,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $226.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

