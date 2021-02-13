Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,703 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $245.41 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average is $179.23.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,832 shares of company stock worth $23,778,838 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

