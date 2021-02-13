Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,776 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

FIVE opened at $192.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average is $146.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

