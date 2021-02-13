Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of The Toro worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

