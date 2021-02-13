Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $4.81 on Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00010249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011938 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 759,835,791 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.