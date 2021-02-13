TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 281,700 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.17.

NYSE:TFII traded down $2.24 on Friday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 350,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,746. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $81.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

