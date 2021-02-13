TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,848,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.02 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

