Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

THLEF stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

