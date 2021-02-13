The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.