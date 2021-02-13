The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

