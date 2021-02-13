The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

BA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $210.98. 6,010,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,435,892. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $347.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.