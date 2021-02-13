The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.02

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.02 and traded as high as $39.86. The Buckle shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 336,824 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $430,611.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,643.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Buckle during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 12.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

