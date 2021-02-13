The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the quarter. The Children’s Place accounts for about 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of The Children’s Place worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.