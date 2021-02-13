The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

