The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 47.5% in January

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRTG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 415,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

In other The Coretec Group news, Chairman Simon Calton sold 15,358,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $1,535,836.20. Also, major shareholder Victor F. Keen sold 5,503,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $550,341.30. Insiders have sold 21,028,671 shares of company stock worth $2,112,881 over the last 90 days.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

