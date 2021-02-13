The Graph (GRT) Price Up 170.4% This Week

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 170.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.65 or 0.01066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.91 or 0.05611566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000187 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

