The Graph Price Up 175.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $987.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 175.6% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00071697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.50 or 0.01065579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.05 or 0.05585707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033895 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

