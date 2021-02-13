The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

