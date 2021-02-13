The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of The Hershey worth $64,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

Shares of HSY opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average is $147.17.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.