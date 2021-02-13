The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

