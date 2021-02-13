The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 344,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day moving average is $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

