The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

