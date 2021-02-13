The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302,953 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $75,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

