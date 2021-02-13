The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HOKCY remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Friday. 229,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

