The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of The Kroger worth $21,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

KR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

