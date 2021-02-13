The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,345 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of The Kroger worth $30,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

