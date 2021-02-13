The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.04

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and traded as high as $77.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.