The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 780.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 142,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

