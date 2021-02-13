The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

PNC opened at $162.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

