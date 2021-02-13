The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 418,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 129.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. The company has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

