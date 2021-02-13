The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR) Trading 5.6% Higher

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) (LON:QRTR)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.74). 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.70).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.89.

The Quarto Group, Inc. (QRTR.L) Company Profile (LON:QRTR)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Quarto Group Inc. (QRTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Quarto Group Inc. (QRTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.