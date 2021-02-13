The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.66

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $33.53. The Sage Group shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 8,481 shares traded.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

