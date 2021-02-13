The Sandbox Market Capitalization Hits $129.19 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $129.19 million and approximately $258.95 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,235,588 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

